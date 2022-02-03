Hartwick eyes development along Route 28

The Hartwick Town Board discussed the future of the Route 28 corridor at its January meeting, a first step in considering recommendations of an economic development study commissioned by the town and the Otsego County Planning Department.
Drive through Hartwick between Milford and Cooperstown and one will pass six hotels and 11 restaurants, intermixed with farms and residences. There are more than two dozen other commercial establishments in the 4.4-mile stretch of Route 28 in Hartwick. Most of these businesses cater to tourists: Cooperstown gets 300,000 visitors in a typical year, according to the study, and a majority of them arrive via Route 28.
“The flood of tourists each year has brought economic growth to the corridor, but with unplanned and unchecked growth comes serious challenges. Increased traffic, loss of productive farmland, a shortage of affordable year-round housing and sprawling commercial development are just a few of those challenges,” according to the study.
The report had three primary recommendations, planner Helen Budrock from Delaware Engineering told the town board meeting over Zoom. The first policy recommendation is for Hartwick to consider adopting a zoning law.
“I know it’s controversial, but its gotten to a point that the town would benefit from zoning in some form. It doesn’t have to be draconian, it doesn’t have to be overly restrictive,” Budrock said.
If zoning proves politically unfeasible, then design guidelines for new commercial development in the town should be adopted, the report concluded. Secondly, the town should explore creating a Special Improvement District in Hartwick Seminary, to fund sidewalks, lighting and public improvements in the area around the Commons strip mall, Budrock said.
In the study, Delaware Engineering looked into the idea of bringing municipal sewer service and centralized water service to the town. A sewer district was determined to be economically unfeasible at this time, but the report recommends investments in water infrastructure.
The report included a public opinion survey, plus market research about what types of commercial development are most feasible and mapping of available land.
“What does the community want to see? They want to see more traffic and safety improvements,” Burdock said. “More sidewalks, making the community more pedestrian friendly, improved aesthetics, less of a sprawl-like atmosphere and better design for the new buildings that may be coming down the pike.”
“They’d like to see more public amenities, like trails, parks, sidewalks and better lighting along the corridor. They’d like to see more year-round businesses, particularly restaurants, more retail, more family entertainment, but geared towards both the summer and the year-round population,” she said.
More affordable housing options were also listed as a desired by the community. “A lot of the feedback was around cabin colonies and short-term rentals basically forcing out the local housing market and making it very difficult for folks to find affordable rental housing,” according to Burdock.
The survey showed community opposition to heavy industry and manufacturing along the corridor, and many felt the hotel market is oversaturated. There was a preference for locally-owned businesses. More than 300 local residents and 100 visitors completed the survey in early 2020. The results of the study were delayed by COVID-19.
The Hartwick board plans to discuss the Route 28 plan in more detail at their February meeting.
Deborah Perkins, from Oneonta, is one local resident who wishes there were sidewalks around the Cooperstown Commons plaza in Hartwick Seminary. On Thursday evening, she pushed her rolling cart through slush and puddles along the side of Route 28 across from the strip mall. She then stood in a light drizzle for 35 minutes as cars and trucks raced past, waiting for an OPT bus to take her home to Oneonta.
Perkins takes the bus to Hartwick and back about twice a month to pick up medical supplies at a store in the strip mall.
“When roads are bad, you have to go out into the road to get around. It’s just dangerous,” she said.
During the Otsego County Board meeting on Feb. 2, Jody Zakrevsky, executive director of Otsego Now and the Otsego County industrial development agency, gave the board an update about Hartwick’s Route 28 study and other development projects. He explained that increasingly, economic development needs to include more than simply recruiting businesses and providing development sites.
“The biggest detriment to our developing right now is people,” Zakrevsky said. “We need to bring in more people, and the way to bring in more people is more housing.”
Zakrevsky then read a passage from a report from the New York State Economic Development Council published in September 2021. To be successful, development “can no longer focus narrowly on incentives, marketing and sites. To be competitive ... housing development, downtown revitalization, workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation and business retention all fall under the influence of economic development,” the report stated.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
