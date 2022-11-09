The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said a Hartwick man was arrested on several charges, including felonies.
According to a media release, Dominick Smith, 42, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Deputies said the arrest followed their investigation of a domestic dispute between Smith and a family member in Hartwick.
Smith was arraigned and sent to jail on $5,000 bail, according to the release. An order of protection was issued to the alleged victim of the crimes.
