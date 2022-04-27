A Hartwick man has been charged with sexual assaults in Delaware and Otsego counties, according to state police.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneonta arrested Joshua R. Condon, 40, on Feb. 13, after an investigation found he raped and sexually abused two victims under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, a media release said. Condon was arrested and charged with two counts of the class A felony of predatory sex assault against a child that he committed the crimes in Otsego County. He was remanded to the Otsego County Jail in lieu of bail.
During the investigation, police said, it was also revealed that Condon raped a victim under the age of 13 while in Delaware County. On April 27, Condon was additionally charged with one count of the class A felony of predatory sex assault against a child, the release said.
Jessica Bresee, 34, of Hartwick, was also criminally charged after investigators discovered that she knew about the sexual assaults and did not report them to police, the release said. She was charged with two counts of the class C felony of second-degree criminal facilitation in Otsego County and one count of the class C felony of second-degree criminal facilitation in Delaware County.
