An Otsego County man was sentenced this week in Delaware County Court to 20 years in state prison.
Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Friday, March 10, that Joshua R. Condon, 41, of Hartwick, was sentenced for sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.
According to a media release, Condon appeared in court on March 6 to be sentenced on his conviction of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B violent felony.
Judge Michael F. Getman imposed the sentence, which had been agreed upon as part of a plea bargain, the release said. The incarceration will be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
Getman also issued a full order of protection, which will remain in effect until the child’s 18th birthday, and ordered Condon to pay $1,425 in surcharges and fees. Condon will also be required to register as a sex offender prior to his release from state prison, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.