Hartwick names new Center for Craft Food & Beverage director

Harmonie Marie Bettenhausen has been named as the director of the Hartwick College Center for Craft Food & Beverage.
College President Margaret L. Drugovich made the announcement in a media release. Bettenhausen will assume the role in late June and will succeed Aaron MacLeod, who served as the center’s inaugural director for seven years.
Bettenhausen comes to Hartwick from Colorado State University, where she is completing doctoral research in horticulture, specifically flavor chemistry, sensory science, agricultural biology, and metabolomics of crops for food and health, the release said.
Drugovich said of the selection, “The Hartwick Center for Craft Food & Beverage has proven to be the catalyst for innovation and growth in the beverage industry that we had hoped it would be. Harmonie has the depth and breadth of expertise necessary to open the next chapter in the CCFB’s work with the brewing and distilling industry, all along the supply chain. I look forward to her leadership as she builds on the excellent work of founding Director Aaron Macleod.”
Launched in 2014, Hartwick’s CCFB is a resource for testing, business development and education for small and mid-sized breweries, wineries, distilleries, farms, and other craft food and beverage producers.
“I am delighted to be joining Hartwick College and the Center for Craft Food & Beverage,” Bettenhausen said in the release. “I look forward to both continuing great relationships and also building new partnerships and collaborations within the malting, brewing and distilling industries, as well as in some new areas of opportunity. I am honored to be a part of an exceptionally innovative and progressive institution.”
Patricia Delaney, director of the college’s Griffiths Center for Collaboration & Innovation, helped lead the search for CCFB’s new director. She said, “Ms. Bettenhausen will expand our research capabilities into new areas, build on Hartwick’s relationships with other leading institutes, and develop new educational opportunities to support our clients in this creative and dynamic industry.”
A native of Chicago, Bettenhausen holds a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences/equine sciences and an interdisciplinary master’s in food science and food safety from Colorado State University.
The announcement came soon after the college broke ground on an initiative that will complement CCFB, the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center. In partnership with the city of Oneonta, the center will provide testing and technical support for growers, millers and bakers, the release said. It will house a research bakery, a lab and space to host workshops and other educational events. A nationwide search is underway for the GIC inaugural director.
For more information on Hartwick’s Center for Craft Food & Beverage, visit www.hartwick.edu/craftfoodandbeverage.
