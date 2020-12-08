The town of Hartwick held a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 8, about an updated Comprehensive Plan, but much of the discussion was about the town's previous attempts at a property maintenance law.
Ten members of the public spoke at the hour-long meeting Tuesday, which was held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the speakers praised parts of the new draft and thanked the members of the committee for taking on the task of revisiting the town's 2010 Comprehensive Plan.
However, most of the commentators also mentioned the town's failed 2019 attempt at a property maintenance law, which collapsed in October of that year after more than 150 people spoke out against it at a public hearing.
Planning Board Co-Chair Alex Thomas said the language in the draft plan, which has some residents concerned about another attempt at a property law, was in the town's 2010 plan and predates any recent attempts by the town to control blight, broken cars, electronics and other trash in people's yards.
In addition, Thomas said a Comprehensive Plan is not a law, nor is it an attempt to suggest laws. He said the Comprehensive Plan is more like a roadmap for identifying and addressing problems. He said federal and state funding requires municipalities to have a plan, but he is not sure it is a fair system for small, rural localities. However, since the system is set up that way, he wants Hartwick to have the right tools to identify and solve its problems and to qualify for funding.
Thomas said the 2010 plan cost Hartwick about $50,000 and to do a similar plan would cost closer to $75,000 this year. He said the town decided instead to update the 2010 plan. As a result, the committee left most of the 2010 language that came from professional planners and instead focused on issues that have developed or been brought up since the old plan was written.
The issues the committee looked at included: revitalization in the town's hamlets of Hartwick and Toddsville, water drainage issues on county Route 11 and state Route 28, a potential water district along the 28 corridor, fire and ambulance services and improvements for the town park.
Thomas said the committee will consider the comments at its next meeting and decide from there if they should make any recommendations to the town board. He said the volunteers doing the review have no legislative power and only the town board will be able to make final changes to the plan or draft any laws based on the plan or the feedback given at the public hearing.
However, he did say the hearing was helpful to him and the committee.
"We are a committee find this feedback very, very useful," he said.
Comments can still be submitted via letters sent to Town of Hartwick, P.O. Box 240, Hartwick, NY 13348.
To read the 2010 Comprehensive Plan, go to www.townhartwick.digitaltowpath.org:10113/content and click on Comprehensive Plan on the left hand side of the page.
