The 30th Hartwick Seminary Summer Institute of Theology will be held Sunday through Friday, July 25-30, on the campus of Hartwick College in Oneonta.
The annual institute is open to all, laity and clergy, religious and non-religious, with an ecumenical slant.
According to a media release, many come for continuing education in their vocations, and others come for personal enrichment. Institute Administrator Pastor Paul Messner, of the Otsego County Lutheran Parish, called it "adult Vacation Bible School," in the release.
A dozen Monday through Friday one-hour courses will be offered in the mornings and early afternoons. Courses include The Contemplative Writings of the Old Testament, Anatomy of the Bible, Scripture Through Storytelling and Angels and Demons in Christian Tradition. Several preaching courses will also be offered.
There will also be 18 one-time seminars held in the later afternoons and early evenings Monday through Thursday. Each of the seminars will last 2½ hours, the release said. Topics will include "The End of the World! Really?," the Revelation of St John, The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, 13 Things Mentally Strong Congregations Don't Do, Emotionally Healthy Spirituality, A Look at Politics Today, Passing on the Faith and the Jerusalem Temple.
Costs are $45 per seminar and $75 per course.
The Rev. Gary Herion, retired professor of biblical studies at Hartwick, is the theologian in residence this year. Other faculty include the Rev. David Mickiewicz, pastor of St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Oneonta; Pastor Ray Richards of the Cobleskill Assembly of God; Sharon Rankins-Burd of the Fly Creek and Schuyler Lake United Methodist churches; Patty Wolff, Presbyterian pastor in East Guilford and Bainbridge; Jeff Silvernail, pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Central Bridge; and Pastor William Hodgetts of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amsterdam.
A full listing of all classes and faculty can be had by calling 607-287-4534 or emailing prpaul_theoinst@hotmail.com.
Registration is still be accepted and walk-ins are welcome. All attendees are asked to come to Room 252 in Clark Hall on the Hartwick campus to receive their registration materials before going to any class.
Daily worship at Shinman Chapel on campus will begin and ends each day at the Institute, at 7:30 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. The Institute Eucharist will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Gail Wolling, dean of the Central Crossroads Conference, Upstate NY Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will be the preacher. All are welcome to the worship services, even if not registered for a class.
Hartwick College requires anyone coming on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID 19, and to have proof of their vaccination.
