Alice Johnson is a political science major and co-founder of the political activist group, 'student's against Santos,' professor and chair of political science at Hartwick, Laurel Elizabeth Elder said.
The activist group originated in response to the investigation of Republican Congressman NY-3, George Santos, by the House Ethics Committee, Elder said. Johnson, among fellow members of the group, then orchestrated the protest, 'drag Santos out of office,' she said.
It received the attention of "Teen Vogue, ABC, NY," and "pop superstar Arianna Grande reposted a picture from the protest," Elder said.
Johnson's worked for several political campaigns; in the fall taking a leave of absence to work on the Robert Zimmerman campaign, the Democrat that ran against Santos in NY-3, receiving experience and financial compensation for her work comprising of guiding and directing the interns, Elder said. During that time Johnson became entrenched with the knowledge of the lies that Santos produced, she said. Johnson worked alongside another individual who aided in the founding of the activist group, Elder said.
Johnson will present her thesis that explores the relationship between volunteering on a political campaign and future political involvement at Hartwick at the commencement of the semester, she said. It will be open to those interested in attending, but the schedule has yet to be deciphered, Elder said.
Elder said that as a political science teacher this is "near and dear to what I teach," and it's realized that the future of our democracy relies heavily on the engagement of the youth in political matters and their courage to "step up and mobilize politically."
It's not okay that Santos fabricated documents and has been lying to the people, she said. He should not be able to serve in congress, it's a "really important part of our democratic government," Elder said.
She said there are many other ways for students to become involved in government at the local level. Students can educate themselves on local issues that face Oneonta, register to vote, attend city council meetings and follow local news, Elder said. It is very challenging getting students to register to vote, there is a plan for students to register their peers this fall despite there only being elections at the local and county level, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.