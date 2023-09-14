Hartwick College students are continuing their volunteer work this semester as puppy raisers for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that trains and provides guide dogs to people who are blind or experiencing vision loss with no cost to the recipient.
Guiding Eyes for the Blind’s puppy raisers are responsible for nurturing a puppy to prepare it for guide dog training.
Currently, there are two dogs on campus being cared for by puppy raisers.
Puppy raisers look after, care for and provide hours of teaching and numerous socialization situations during a 14- to 18-month period before they return a well-socialized young adult dog to Guiding Eyes training staff, according to information from Guiding Eyes.
Poughkeepsie native Gerald Ludwig, 20, is a junior at Hartwick majoring in nursing.
He was introduced to Guiding Eyes at a young age — his family fosters female dogs used for breeding called broods.
While the brood is active, Ludwig said Thursday, Sept. 14, she belongs to Guiding Eyes, which assesses when she’s ready to have puppies. Broods can have multiple litters during their active period.
When a brood retires, she either can become a guide dog, if she’s young enough, or become a family pet.
Ludwig’s family currently has one active brood, Dusk, a black Labrador that they acquired in the summer of 2022, who has had two litters.
Also in the home is a retired yellow Labrador, 13-year-old Brie, who had dozens of puppies in four litters — her largest litter was 12, Ludwig said.
The family’s third dog was Angie, a yellow Labrador who had had two litters and a total of 18 puppies, who became a family dog after she retired.
Growing up, Ludwig said he would support his family by helping to take care of the broods, doing the pet-side work like walking the broods three miles a day — every day, no matter the weather — and feeding the brood the correct amount to maintain her weight, and during pregnancy a special nutrient-rich food.
His parents did more of the foster-side tasks like bring the broods to the veterinarian.
On the Hartwick campus, he’s a vice president of the Puppy Raising Club, lead by new president Roselyn DuMerville, a junior.
DuMerville was unavailable to comment Thursday.
The club is open to all students who can help raise and sit for the dogs, but only puppy raisers who pass a test from Guiding Eyes train the dogs on campus.
The puppies come to campus about two months old. Raisers train them to interact with people, socialize them by getting them used to many kinds of atmospheres and basic commands, like sit and stay.
Ludwig said there are two puppies on campus this fall and two active raiser on campus. There are other raisers on campus who don’t have puppies currently.
Ludwig is a sitter. He helps the student raisers by sitting the puppies when the student needs help or a break to focus on schoolwork.
“Our raisers and sitters communities work well together,” he said. “Raising a puppy is not an individual job. It’s the job of the whole community. We all support each other and try to help each other as much as we can.”
Since they are training to become guide dogs, the dogs are allowed on campus and in public places. They live in the dorms, go to class — with the professor’s approval — the library, cafeteria and campus events like concerts.
Ludwig said that when others on campus see the dogs, it brings “smiles to their faces.”
“They’re so excited to see a dog on campus,” he said. “People ask to pet them, and they get confused because you’re not supposed to pet a working dog. The club tell them to ask first, and the raiser has right to say yes tor no to petting.”
They also want to know how to join the club and get involved.
To become a puppy raiser, the person needs to go through guidelines established by Guiding Eyes and Hartwick. Once the person passes the application and interview processes, they can be a puppy raiser.
The club fundraises on campus and in the community. Most recently, the club hosted a name-the-puppy fundraiser — if the club raises $5,000, they can name a puppy coming to campus this winter. Last school year, the club raised $8,000.
The raiser keeps the dog for one and a half to two years, until it’s time to take the test and enter guide dog school.
“You get a puppy that knows nothing about the world,” Ludwig said. “You are able to train and socialize them until they have to take a pretty hard test at the end of the one and a half to two years.
Quoting from Guiding Eyes, “it takes a pack to a raise a puppy,” he said.
Guiding Eyes puppy program
Guiding Eyes has puppy raisers across 14 states: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island and Colorado.
Kerry Lemerise, Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy program manager, said Thursday that the program spans 39 regions on the east coast and one small region in Colorado.
Each region has a set of volunteers who raise the dogs. They meet regularly with regional leaders and staff.
The Leatherstocking region covers primarily the Oneonta area — most volunteers live within an hour of the city.
Lemerise said that currently there are five puppies in the region. One puppy has two raisers and the others have one.
She added that “a bunch are going to raisers” right now, and one puppy is slated to arrive Friday for a student raiser at SUNY Cobleskill.
Guiding Eyes for the Blind was founded in 1954 in Yorktown Heights, Westchester County, and the Leatherstocking region was established in 1996.
Lemerise said that the organization is having a hard tome recruiting enough puppy raisers. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit is still rebounding and looking for new applications.
Guiding Eyes pays for veterinarian appointments, preventative care and basic equipment, including two leashes, a collar, crate, bowls, puppy jacket, toys and grooming equipment.
The raiser pays for food and treats and any extra equipment they may want, like fancy collars and leashes.
There’s no charge to get the dog.
Most of the dogs, about 92 percent, are Labradors, Lemerise said, and some are German shepherds.
The working life of a guide dog is about eight to 10 years.
She said that the puppy raisers keep in touch with the dog partners, and it’s not unusual for the dog to go back to the raiser in retirement.
