A community webinar about electric vehicles is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.
The online event will feature a discussion of the benefits of electric vehicles, information about charging stations, and how to take advantage of rebates, incentives, and tax credits when purchasing any electric vehicle. The free event on Zoom is open to local residents and businesses. Advance registration is requested, at tinyurl.com/HartwickEVWebinar
The event is a kickoff for an Electric Vehicle Community Campaign being launched by local group Energy Smart Hartwick, and is the first step in getting the town of Hartwick designated as a “Climate Smart Community” eligible for state clean energy grant funding.
The group is also planning a town of Hartwick electric vehicle car show on May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Husky Park on Wells Avenue in Hartwick. “Our goal is to have five to eight people buy electric vehicles this year,” said Martha Clarvoe, one of the event organizers.
