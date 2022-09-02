The Farmers’ Museum, just outside Cooperstown, will once again host its fall Harvest Festival.
The event, held since 1978, is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.
According to a media release, entertainment will include music by folk singer and songwriter Kevin McKrell both days. The museum's Templeton Players will stage two performances: "Petticoat Perfidy" on Saturday and "Cox & Box" on Sunday. Edelweiss Schuhplattlers of the Utica Maennerchor will perform traditional Austrian or German folk dances. Bill Ackerbauer, an acoustic guitarist who dabbles in harmonica, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and other instruments, will perform his family program on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The Catskill Puppet Theater will give a performance on Sunday. At the crafts table, kids can make corn husk dolls, paper strip pumpkins, and autumn greeting cards. There will also be face painting, scavenger hunts, and a children’s hay bale maze. Outdoor games will include cornhole, nine pins and some traditional 19th-century games. Attendees will be able to ride the museum's Empire State Carousel.
At the Farmstead, there will be cider pressing, corn shelling and grinding, and as well as horse-drawn wagon rides. In the blacksmith shop, kids can discover how metal is shaped by hammering molding clay which has the feel of hammering hot steel, the release said. Families will be able to sit for an authentic tintype photograph on Saturday and Sunday at the Herkimer Kitchen in the Country Village, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
Musicians Jim Kimball and Karen Canning will perform nineteenth-century tunes on the porch at Bump Tavern. Kimball has performed at the festival since the late 1970s, the release said.
Animals will also be featured. In addition to the museum's farm animals, Hinman Hollow Sport Training will give canine agility and obedience demonstrations.
In the Main Barn, vistors will be able to view the exhibit "Growing Tomorrow’s Farmers," which celebrates the role children played on family farms from the 19th century to the present. The exhibit features photographs of several families who live in the region, the release said.
Artisans will show off their skills at the event. Those atending will be able to try rope making or coopering, and see spinning and fiber art demonstrations. There will be a dulcimer maker, quilters, a jeweler, woodworkers, a china painter, bakers, maple producers, artists and potters featuring items from the region, the release said.
Visitors will be able to to join in and assist interpreters with common activities from the 19th century such as the harvesting of potatoes. There will be things happening in each building in the Country Village including the Blacksmith Shop, the Print Shop, and the Farmhouse, according to the release.
Several food choices will be available. Shopping will be available at Todd’s General Store and The Farmers’ Museum Store.
One-day entry to Harvest Festival is $15 for adults (13-64), $12.50 for seniors (65 and older) and $6 for juniors (7-12). Children 6 and younger and museum members will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the museum on the day of the event. Free museum admission is also available for those receiving SNAP benefits (up to four people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Harvest Festival is sponsored in part by Five Star Subaru.
For an up-to-date schedule and other information, visit FarmersMuseum.org. The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.