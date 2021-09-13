Opportunities for Otsego’s Head Start announced the hiring of Maria Arnot as Head Start dental/nutrition specialist.
Arnot holds a master’s degree in public health from Cornell University and has a background in providing nutritional supports to low-income people in underserved, rural communities, according to a media release from OFO. Arnot had managed a food systems project for a federally qualified health clinic in West Virginia, coordinated food access through mobile markets and community agriculture projects, and provided education to patients with nutrition-related chronic diseases.
According to the release Arnot, an Otsego County native, is excited for the opportunity to serve young children and families in her hometown area.
Head Start also announced the promotion of Heather Conklin to Head Start operations manager. Conklin earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in early childhood education from SUNY Cobleskill, and has served in various roles at the Oneonta YMCA preschool program, and most recently serving as teacher/center director through Opportunities for Otsego Head Start program.
“Heather demonstrates a skill set necessary to lead the Head Start teams toward achieving program goals," Head Start Director Nicole Cashman said in a media release. "Her experience with New York state regulations, licensing and Head Start standards, along with her creativity and passion for the children and families we serve, makes her the perfect person for the role.”
Under her new title, Conklin will supervise key Head Start center-based staff, conduct quality assurance of program operations, monitor program expenditures, and serve as a liaison between the program and community groups.
