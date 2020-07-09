Health advocates praise state ban on tobacco coupons

Smokers are paying a few dollars more for their habits in New York this month, and local health officials said it is a good thing for public health.
The state budget for 2020-21, which passed in April, banned the use of coupons and multi-pack discounts on all tobacco products. The ban began Wednesday, July 1.
"Studies have shown that when the expenses go up for tobacco products, the use goes down," said Jennifer Hill, community engagement coordinator for Tobacco Free Communities Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie. "The tobacco industry uses (coupons and discounts) to get around high taxes. So the really great news because of this is tobacco and e-cigarette use is going to go down."
Hill said the anti-tobacco community was still sort of stunned by the scope of the new state law, which also bans the shipment of e-cigarettes or vaping products to private homes. In addition, in part of the law that went into effect in May, flavored vapes are banned and pharmacies are prohibited from selling tobacco products.
"The limits on e-cigarettes, that was especially big," Hill said, "because that had not been regulated before."
According to a media release from Tobacco Free Communities Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie, the average age New York teens start smoking is 13 and 90% of adult smokers say they first tried smoking by age 18.
"We are delighted that the New York State Lawmakers put the health of our young people over profits for big tobacco," said Julie Dostal, executive director of The LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, in the media release. "Price-lowering strategies, such as coupons and specials are especially appealing to youth and put them a great risk for using harmful products. This is good news all around!"
Hill said the anti-tobacco lobby is still waging a battle to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes. She said menthol has been included in the e-cigarette flavor bans, and all other types of cigarette flavors have been banned as well. However, menthol cigarettes are still legal.
"The reason menthol is so important to us, is 90% of all African-Americans who smoke use menthol flavored cigarettes," she said, "and 45,000 African-Americans die every year of smoking-related illnesses."
Hill said the tobacco companies focus much of their advertising on low income users, which is why a coupon and discount ban is so effective in stopping tobacco use. She said central New York counties with high poverty rates, including Otsego and Delaware counties, also have high tobacco use.
"High poverty rates and high smoking rates go hand in hand," she said. "Delaware and Otsego counties have poverty rates above the state's average and have smoking rates above the state's average — which is why the banning of discounts is so important for our counties."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
