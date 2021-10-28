Hearing set on Oneonta town plan to override tax cap

The town of Oneonta will hold a public hearing on its 2022 budget and a local law to override the state-imposed tax cap on the budget Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
According to a media release, the town's general and highway funds are proposed to have a tax levy increase of $30,000 for the first time in three years. According to town Supervisor Bob Wood, the proposed 2022 general fund budget is $1,390,750, of which $435,000 will be raised by the tax levy, and the proposed 2022 highway fund is $1,392,077, of which $856,859 will be raised by the tax levy.
The town board proposed increasing the highway fund so six miles of road can be paved next year, Wood said. The town expects to finance some of the road construction with bonds, he said. Bonding the work will allow the town to have more money for road construction, he said.
According to the release, the tax increase will result in a net increase to town taxpayers 45 cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation, or about $4.50 on a $100,000 home.
"It's one of the biggest expenses to any town," Wood said of the highway department.
Another big expense to Oneonta town residents is the fire contract. The town is proposing to override the cap due to a large increase in the fire contract with the city of Oneonta, the release said. Under the tax cap, the town could increase taxes about $65,000. The contract formula, after some adjustments by the city, increased by $155,000, leaving the town $90,000 over the cap.
To stay under the cap, the town would have to severely reduce spending by eliminating departments or curtailing services that town residents have come to expect, the media release said.
"The town and city use a contract that determines the annual price for the service based on the actual costs from the previous year to operate the department," Wood said. "The costs include personnel, benefits, depreciated equipment costs and some of the city overheads. These costs are reduced by any income the city gets, such as billing for ambulance calls."
The release said the city lost about $270,000 in ambulance revenues last year.
Wood said this year's contract cost was $1,194,583 and the cost in 2022 will be $1,299,089, a difference of $104,506. He said the town used $50,000 from its fund balance last year to offset the cost increase from 2020, but that money is no longer available. He said that when the fire district dissolved in 2018 there was a large fund balance, but that has dried up.
The 2,059 residents who are in the town of Oneonta Fire District will see a tax increase in the fire line on their bill of about 37 cents per 1,000 of assessed value, the release said. That means the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will see an increase of about $37.00, the release said.
Another contributor to the tax increase was that the town's equalization rate fell below 100%, resulting in a larger share of the net cost being apportioned to the town, the release said. The city assisted in lowering the impact to the town by amortizing some of its purchases over the life expectancy of the needed equipment, the release said.
Wood said the fire and EMS protection cost is "pretty big, but it's a service people generally want."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
