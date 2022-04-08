Several roads were flooded and closed in Delaware County on Friday, April 8, after torrential rains dumped up to 3 inches of rain in parts of the county.
The west branch of the Delaware River flooded roads in the towns of Delhi and Hamden early Friday morning, leading to the closure of the Delaware Academy and Central School at Delhi.
School Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman said the district initially decided at 5 a.m. to have a two-hour delay. "Transportation Director Gregg Verspoor was on the phone with area highway directors and some roads were already closed due to flooding," she said. "We decided to wait until the sun came up and re-evaluate. At 6 a.m. it was worsening and we moved to closure."
Roads that were closed in the district at the time it closed included Arbor Hill Road near the college golf course, Hoag Cross Road, Maggie Hoag Road, Sherwoods Road, county Routes 2 and 18 and state Route 10 in Fraser. According to state DOT Public Information Specialist Scott Cook, the road in Fraser closed at 3:30 a.m.
In addition to the Delhi school, Downsville Central School closed due to flooding along the east branch of the Delaware River below the Pepacton Reservoir. Some schools in Delaware County, including Andes and Margaretville, had already given students the day off as a snow day "giveback" for not using all of their snow days. Spring break for all schools in Delaware County is April 11-15, and Zimmerman said she received messages from students saying they were happy to have another day off for break.
While the school sits on a hill above the river and was dry, some of the school's athletic fields, including the softball and baseball diamonds on Page Avenue near the Delhi American Legion, were underwater Friday morning, Zimmerman said, and will need to dry out before games can be played.
According to reports to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, Andes had received 2.8 inches of rain by midnight, Roxbury had received 2.7 inches by 11:55 p.m. and Walton had received 2.36 inches by midnight.
Cook said the following state roads were closed at some point during the emergency:
• Route 8 between Axtell and Michigan Hollow in Deposit.
• Route 10 between county Route16 and Peakes Brook Road in Delhi.
• Route 10 both directions between Griswold Street, Walton and North Street in the village of Walton.
• Route 51 southbound in the area of Route 80 in Burlington.
• Route 23 in area of Boyles Rd in Harperfield.
• Route 30 both directions at Holiday/Berry Brook Road in the town of Colchester.
• Route 23 both directions at Kuhn's Road in Stamford.
• Route 28 both directions in the area of county Route 10 in Meridale.
• Route 30 between Bobcat Lane and Hager Lane in Fultonham.
• Route 7 both directions at Barnerville Road in Cobleskill.
• Route 205 both directions in Laurens.
• Route 357 both directions at Rich Road in Franklin.
The National Weather Service continued its river flood warning for the west branch of the Delaware River at Walton until early Sunday morning, April 10. The flood warning for Harvard along the east branch of the Delaware River remains in effect until Sunday evening.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.