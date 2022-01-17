Helios Care on Monday, Jan. 17, announced the promotions of several staff members.
Kelly McGraw has been promoted to chief operating officer with responsibility for management of ongoing operations and the integration of strategic initiatives leading to organizational growth. “I am very excited for Kelly in her new role,” CEO and President Dan Ayres said in a media release. “Her experience and wide array of skills makes her perfect for this position as Helios Care continues to embark on a course of innovation in the delivery of care to patients with serious illness and life-limiting conditions.”
McGraw, a resident of Oneonta, joined Helios Care in 2006 serving in a variety of roles, most recently as the director of access. “I have always been in awe of and inspired by the dedication and commitment of our clinicians from all disciplines,” McGraw said in the release. “I am excited to work more closely with the clinical leadership team to support our talented clinical staff, while implementing strategies to expand the reach of our mission to more members of our community who need us.”
Erika Morell, a registered nurse, has been promoted to the director of nursing. She is responsible for ensuring that patient care is coordinated and managed appropriately throughout all three counties and for ensuring that care and services are delivered appropriately. “With her natural aptitude for leadership, strong knowledge base and proven dedication to Helios Care, Erika is uniquely qualified to take on this expanded role,” McGraw said. “I am confident in her abilities to direct the high-quality services Helios Care is known for and strives to uphold.”
Morell, a resident of Decatur, has been with Helios Care since 2004. Beginning as an licensed practical nurse, Morell piloted the utilization of LPNs to support patients between RN visits, before pursuing her RN degree, according to the release, and most recently served as a director of patient services.
“I look forward to my continued service and contributions to Helios Care as it is my passion to provide care to our community,” Morell said in the release. “I am incredibly blessed in working for such an amazing organization who provides a level of support that you will not find anywhere else.”
Ron Brooke Jr. has been promoted to director of human resources, responsible for the management of the employees of Helios Care. “I am very happy to elevate a member of our team to a position of greater responsibility,” Ayres said in the release. “Ron has earned it and will serve Helios Care well in his new role.”
Brooke, a resident of Maryland, has been with Helios Care since 2015, advancing through progressively more responsible positions in medical records, finance and payroll and benefits. “Ron brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to his new position,” Pam Finch, chief financial officer, said in the release. “His commitment and dedication to make Helios Care the best place to work is evident through the stewardship he shows on a daily basis.”
Additional organizational changes include registered nurse Lucy Straut becoming the assistant director of nursing and Amy Weinmuller, also an RN, serving as access team leader. Alisha Rule, director of family support services, and Tammy Christman, director of volunteer services and community outreach, continue to be members of the clinical management team now led by McGraw.
“I am confident that these promotions will continue to improve the experiences of our patients and families while strengthening our overall agency structure,” Ayres said. “As we continue to grow and innovate as an organization, I am confident that these leaders will help to prepare us for the future.”
