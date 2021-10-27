The Center to Advance Palliative Care has announced that Helios Care, based in Oneonta, was awarded a “Silver” designation in the John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge.
The national competition was designed "to catalyze skills, ideas, and solutions to improve health care delivery for people living with serious illness," a media release said.
Helios won the award for its project: “Choices: Innovative In-Home Palliative Care Program for Rural Underserved Population,” providing free, at-home, patient-centered palliative care to patients living in rural areas, the release said.
