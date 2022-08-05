Helios Care, the hospice and palliative care organization for Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties was pleased to accept from the Susquehanna Quilters Guild, 40 personal sized handmade quilts for their upcoming Camp Forget-Me-Not on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Rod Roberts, LCSW-R (licensed clinical social worker) and camp director was on hand to accept these quilts from the guild. The quilts will be used by the campers to create memory quilts of their lost loved ones that will aid them in the grieving process, according to information given to The Daily Star by Helios Care.
This year’s event marks the start up again of this program after the pandemic curtailed it for two years. “We are so pleased to be offering this important camp again, and we thank the Riverside Elementary School for the use of their facilities. We also want to thank Flo Loomis and her guild for this wonderful gift for the campers,” Roberts said.
The Quilters Guild has provided quilts for numerous years and this year will be the 49th camp. “It really is a labor of love, the guild provides materials and gets everything together. The kids love it and every child gets a quilt. Some come back years later and love to hang their quilts in their college dorms, it really is a meaningful program for them,” said Kathryn Dailey, director of special events.
The quilts also come with a square so kids can write positive memories of loved ones on their quilts, Dailey said.
“Our next camp will be on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Riverside Elementary in Oneonta. We accept kids ages five to eighteen. We haven’t had a full camp since 2019, so we’re all enthusiastic about this one,” said Alisha Rule, director of family support services.
The camps also feature licensed professionals on staff as well as volunteers. “Death is a heavy topic for everyone, so we like to have clinicians on site just in case. We teach the kids coping mechanisms and offer clinically based and fun exercises. We also do a healing circle at the end to make sure no kids is left unhappy,” Rule said.
The camp also doesn’t limit the loss a child faces. “We don’t limit the loss, a kid is going through. It could be a grandparent, friend, sibling or parent. We want to give the kids tangible tools to cope when things come up in their life. It really takes a community to raise a kids going through loss like that,” Daily said.
Camp Forget-Me-Not is mostly funded through donors and the community and the donations are received through Helios Care’s Grief and Bereavement Services, Rule said.
“It’s been a missed program. We have repeat campers who love the program and when we were shut down for COVID-19 we would get callers all the time asking when camp would start up again,” Rule said.
Additionally, during COVID-19 Helios Care developed coping kits so kids would still have ways to learn coping activities. “The coping kits contained a small singe backpack full of coping activities. The one thing that was really nice about them is that they were in real time, so if a kid was suffering they wouldn’t have to wait till camp started to begin the coping process. All kits were also free of charge and could be mailed,” Rule said. The next camp program will take place on Aug. 10 at Riverside Elementary at 9:30 a.m. and will feature catering from Bella Michaels for campers and staff.
