Helios Care will honor its volunteers with a drive-thru celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at its River Street Service Road office.
Helios Care volunteers are typically celebrated with an annual appreciation dinner, according to Tammy Christman, director of community outreach and volunteer services, but “COVID-19 challenged us to get creative.”
In 2019, more than 175 volunteers contributed more than 8,000 hours of service— the equivalent of $240,000 — in 2019, delivering patient supplies, picking up prescriptions, making phone calls to patients and families, staffing the Helios Care Thrift Shop, organizing fundraising events, visiting patients and sitting vigil and sewing lap blankets to help children cope with their losses at Camp Forget-Me-Not.
“Helios Care couldn't feel more blessed to have such remarkable volunteers on our team,” Christman said. “Whether someone gives one hour a year or one hundred hours a year, every volunteer second makes an immeasurable difference in the lives of others — for that, we are forever grateful.”
A rain date is scheduled for Wednesday, Sep. 30.
For more information about volunteering for Helios Care, visit helioscare.org/volunteers or contact Tammy Christman at 607-432-5525 or tammy.christman@helioscare.org.
