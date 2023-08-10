Helios Care has teamed up with the Mohawk Valley Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Otsego County to participate in the Mohawk Valley Gives Day of Giving on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
According to a Helios media release, the 24-hour event that benefits nonprofit organizations was started in 2022 in the Mohawk Valley and, for the first time, nonprofit organizations in Otsego County are included this year.
This day of giving "allows our organization to promote our mission and raise unrestricted funds to support our patients and the services that we provide to them," the release said.
To make a contribution to Helios Care on Sept. 20, go to www.givemv.org/organizations/helios-care
To promote the Day of Giving, Helios will award two free tickets to its upcoming country music event, The Grand Oneonta Opry. Those who donate to Helios Care on Sept. 20 through the givemv.org website will have their names entered for a chance to win tickets to the event featuring the Driftwoods on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. More information about the Grand Oneonta Opry can be found at helioscare.org/events.
The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 28 2023.
