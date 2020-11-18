Helios holiday events to go virtual this year

Helios Care will offer its holiday events with a 2020 twist, starting Friday, Nov. 20.
The nonprofit caregiver, which serves Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties, will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K and Tree of Life events virtually.
The Turkey Trot 5K, which is usually a Thanksgiving Day race, will be a virtual race. Participants can run any time from Friday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 30.
The event is dedicated to John Hayen, who died Oct. 7 in Albany. Hayen also worked at Townsquare Media in Oneonta, announced local sports games and coached goaltending at SUNY Oneonta.
Hayen was involved with Helios for years and was a founding member of the Turkey Trot for Hospice committee.
Kelly McGraw, Helios Care’s director of access and Turkey Trot event director, worked with Hayen for years on the event, which began in 2013.
"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend John Hayen. Many will miss him and his passionate spirit,” McGraw said in a media release. “Dedicating the 2020 race to John will allow Helios Care to show our gratitude for the enthusiasm he brought to this event and his advocacy on behalf of hospice care.”
Participants can download a virtual mobile app, which tracks pace, distance and time, and can also upload results.
Runners/walkers are encouraged to share pictures on the event’s website and Facebook page. There will be prize drawings for people who share posts.
For more information and to register go to www.hospice5k.com or contact McGraw or Alicia Fish at 607-432-6773.
Another holiday tradition will also kick off in the coming days. The Tree of Life will begin Sunday, Nov. 22. Personalized decorations are being hung at three locations this year: 297 River Street Service Road in Oneonta; Courthouse Square in Delhi; and the Cobleskill United Methodist Church at 107 Chapel St. in Cobleskill.
The decorations can be viewed virtually beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The trees will remain lit through the holidays. Ornaments can be purchased by contacting Fish at Alicia.fish@helioscare.org or 607-432-6773.
Ornaments can also be purchased at the Cooperstown Lions Club annual tree sale beginning Saturday, Nov. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.