Area businesses continue to struggle to fine employees.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oneonta and surrounding areas have been part of the "great resignation," according to Sean Lewis, president of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Among the many that are not returning to their jobs, "women in lower -waged working positions are most commonly not returning. This includes health care staff, hospitality and restaurant work," Lewis said.
Wise Guy Sammys, is one of many businesses affected, according to Mike Joubert, owner of the business.
"We have been short-staffed all summer and there has been a help wanted sign out for the entire season. We lost a couple people due to them getting overworked and I'm not trying to overwork my workers," Joubert said.
Wise Guys Sammys has been open since 2015 and until now, Joubert has had multiple people applying for jobs every week, he said. Due to the lack of employees, Wise Guys had to shut down for a couple days.
"Nobody is out looking for jobs right now, I'm hoping once the college students come back we can get some more people working here," he said.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has also been working with partners such as Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College for economic and business development, Lewis said.
"We are looking at a huge need for trade workers as well, a lot of institutions push people towards degrees and we need to refocus on the individual worker," Lewis said.
The chamber met with 41 Oneonta High School honors students to ask them what their plans for post graduation would be.
"Out of all the 41 honors students, we had one student say that they were looking to pursue trade skills after graduation," Lewis said.
The chamber periodically receives calls from trade companies looking for employees. Automotive companies call often, looking for mechanics or people with skills in the field, Lewis said.
"Child care is also a big issue. If you're a parent working several shifts or evening shifts, childcare options are limited in the area," Lewis said.
Heather Boxill, owner of Yak's Youth Center, is working toward accessible childcare for working parents.
"We plan on operating from 6 a.m. to midnight. We want to make sure that children can go somewhere so parents don't have to worry or rush out of work since childcare pick up is usually before a shift ends," Boxill said.
Yak's Youth Center expanded from a group home to a childcare center, and is one of the few childcare providers in Otsego County with a second evening shift, Boxill said.
"With the employment crisis we have to realize that the path to success is not the same for everyone. The chamber will continue to work with partners for continuous business and economic development," Lewis said.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
