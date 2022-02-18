High winds knock out power for some across the area

An overnight storm with high winds caused local power outages but little flooding on Friday, Feb. 18. More high winds were forecast for Saturday afternoon.
Nearly 1,900 customers were without power in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties as of noon Friday, NYSEG reported on their website. The Town of Butternuts was the worst hit—over 550 sites lost power, including all 237 customers in the Village of Gilbertsville. Power for NYSEG customers was restored in the afternoon, the company said.
The Gilbertsville - Mount Upton Central School opened with a two hour delay due to the power outage, according to Principal Heather Wilcox. “The school has power but people around us don’t,” she said. Wilcox could recall only call one incident in the past decade when the school had to close due to losing power. The district gets its electricity from the Otsego Electric Cooperative.
“The guys were at it all night, but it’s pretty much cleaned up now,” Tim Johnson, executive director of OEConnect, said in a phone call. The NYSEG transmission line in Butternuts went down “so everybody in the substation went out, but we have an ability to work around it,” he said, by “backfeeding”— redirecting power from another substation.
“Sometimes we have high wind storms and no problems, it’s pretty unpredictable. Straight-line winds can be pretty narrow, only effect people in the path. They’ll knock trees down on the distribution network. Dead trees, dead limbs can knock down local power,” Johnson said. “When we have high winds like we did last night, it can be more broad.”
In Delaware County, over 450 lost power in the Town of Stamford, with electricity back on by mid-afternoon. Both South Kortright and Stamford districts were closed because the schools did not have electricity. In Chenango County, 440 customers in Afton lost power but it was restored Friday morning, NYSEG’s online report showed.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton reported the highest wind speed at 49 mph in Franklin, with Sherburne, Springfield, Laurens and much of southern Delaware County all experiencing gusts over 40 mph early Friday morning. High winds were predicted again for Saturday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 45 mph expected across the Southern Tier, the NWS said in a wind advisory.
The NWS also issued a flood watch across central New York through 7 p.m. Friday evening. “Significant rises in streams and rivers may lead to ice breakup and possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams,” according to the forecast.
Walton was the only location in the region reporting flooding on Friday evening. The water level on the West Branch of the Delaware River rose five feet over a 24-hour period, according to the flood gauge at the Delaware County fairgrounds in Walton. At 6 p.m. the gauge height was 9.94 feet, about 6 inches over flood stage, the NWS showed.
Steve Hood, director of emergency services for Delaware County said that he didn’t have major flooding concerns. “I’m out riding around now. I haven’t found any broken ice that’s not moving,” he said during a phone call from his truck Thursday afternoon. “A lot of our ice dams flushed out a couple weeks ago. We’d have to get quite a bit of rain, more than they’re forecasting, along with the snowmelt,” to see flooding.
Hood said he saw ice 12 inches thick, mounded on the banks, but the main channels were clear. “If it’s piled up across the river it causes problem spots,” he said. But “the force of the water tends to break up ice and move it downstream.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer
