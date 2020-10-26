A highway in Delaware County will get millions of dollars in improvements, acccording to state Sen. Jen Metzger.
Metzer, D-Rosendale, said Saturday the state Department of Transportation will spend $4.5 million to resurface state Route 206 from county Route 27 in the hamlet of Trout Creek to the village of Walton line. The work will be undertaken in the spring. The project is one of four slated for Metzger's 42nd Senate District.
“These projects are important to the local economy, tourism, and safety of residents and commuters in our communities, and are the right kinds of investments we should be making as we look to build our community back stronger,” Metzger said in a media release. "It is worth noting that these resurfacing projects will employ construction techniques to minimize the environmental impact, consistent with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act we passed last year. We need to look for every opportunity to make improvements to our communities and our infrastructure in ways that are sustainable and responsible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.