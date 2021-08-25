A Westchester County woman died Tuesday, Aug. 24, after falling from a rock ledge in Andes.
Corinne Whitaker, 60, of Hastings-on-Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office after falling from a cliff on the Snake Pond Hiking Trail at around 8 p.m., according to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.
DEP Police responded to reports of an injured hiker with multiple patrol and tactical units to facilitate the recovery of the body. New York State Police, Forest Rangers, Delaware County Emergency Management, the Andes Fire Department and LifeNet medevac assisted at the scene.
