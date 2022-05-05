Historic inn in Fly Creek spared from demolition

Community efforts to save the Fly Creek Hotel, a historic inn and tavern now owned by the Leatherstocking Corporation, ended abruptly May 4 when the demolition permit application was withdrawn and a public hearing scheduled for that evening canceled.
It’s not clear what will happen next, said town of Otsego Zoning Enforcement Officer Wylie Phillips. The building is owned by the Leatherstocking Corporation, which also owns the Otesaga Resort Hotel, and has been used for several years to house summer Otesaga employees.
No building permit or land use permit was submitted, and the town has not been informed of any specific plans, Phillips said.
“As far as we're concerned, they can continue using it how they've been using it for the last couple of years, and that's fine. But if they want to do anything else, they're going to obviously have to come and apply for a variance," he said.
The hotel building is believed to be approximately 200 years old.
“That date is only speculation, said town Co-Historian Sherlee Rathbone on Thursday. “We're just looking at the building, saw marks and so forth.” The oldest written record of the hotel is on an 1856 map of Fly Creek.
In that era, Fly Creek “was a huge manufacturing town with mills all around,” Rathbone said. The village had an iron works, gun manufacturers, factories for butter churns and pails. There were hops farms, cheese factories and a novelty toy company. “200 years ago, Fly Creek was really self sufficient.”
The hotel continued as an inn and tavern until about 50 years ago. “The building has been a vital part in the community … used for many, many things, including a polling place years ago. So it has been a community center,” Rathbone said. In recent years, the hotel was used as a Dreams Park baseball rental, and the condition deteriorated.
“There are a lot of people here who would tell stories of going to events there,” said Pam Deane, the Otsego town clerk. A neighbor of hers who was town fire chief in the 1940s used to pretend the building was on fire and do fire company drills outside, then go inside for a drink after, according to Deane. “He said attendance was good.”
In March, Redpoint Design/Build, a local construction and historic restoration company, applied for a demolition permit on behalf of the Leatherstocking Corporation. That triggered a review by the town’s Historic Preservation Advisory Commission, said Cynthia Falk, chair of that commission.
Although the hotel is the oldest surviving building in Fly Creek and on the National Register of Historic Places, those facts don’t prevent a property owner from tearing a building down. However, Otsego passed a local law in 2017 that regulates demolition.
“It certainly doesn't prevent demolition. But it slows down the process,” Falk said. The commission “can look into the age of the building and the significance of the building, and then suggest alternatives to demolition.”
On Wednesday, a number of residents planned to go speak at the preservation commission public hearing before learning it was canceled. Margaret Wolff has lived across the street from the hotel for 40 years, where she owns the Heartworks quilt and fabric shop. She said she would hate to see the building torn down, “although that would be better than it falling down.”
Wednesday afternoon, an Otesaga employee was in the hotel building, with an inventory list in hand. She declined to answer any questions because she was not permitted to do so. The spacious kitchen of the hotel had a table with three irons on it, and a long row of cleaning products on the counter. The large living room area down the hall had a neat row of wooden chairs lined up in the center of the room, and three end tables, side by side, holding seven table lamps without shades.
The Leatherstocking Corporation did respond to a request for information about future plans.
Across the road in her store, Wolff expressed an opinion that several other interviewees also shared: “It's not like Jane to let something fall into ruin,” she said, referring to Leatherstocking CEO Jane Clark. “I can't believe that she would do that. You don't see any of her buildings looking shabby.”
