The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced it has awarded a grant to the Greater Oneonta Historical Society of Oneonta.
According to the media release, the GOHS received an $11,000 award for the reopening exhibit, “Small Community, Big Ideas: Greater Oneonta,” which takes a long and loving look at Oneonta’s rich history, even preceding its incorporation in 1848. GOHS used the funds to buy equipment to mount this exhibit.
This is "another step in downtown economic and community development is the rejuvenation and reopening of the Greater Historical Society of Oneonta," the release said.
The Community Foundation of Otsego County believes a healthy arts community enhances the county’s quality of life and a vibrant historical society amplifies community pride, the release said.
Visit cfotsego.org/news for more information.
