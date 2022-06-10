The Greater Oneonta History Center recently went through a remodel and the new exhibit takes visitors on a history tour of Oneonta from the ice age to the present.
Marcela Micucci, executive director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, said she is looking forward to the summer tourism season to show off the new museum.
Micucci said her favorite display in the museum is about the railroad coming to Oneonta and Oneonta becoming a destination.
As people walk by the exhibit, a recording of a train coming into a station can be heard.
“We found a recording of a D&H train coming into the Oneonta station on YouTube and recorded it,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite sounds.”
The display also has information about the people who worked at the railyard and the creation of the Sixth Ward. One artifact on display is a flyswatter from a store that was in the Sixth Ward.
The building at 183 Main Street was once known as the Laskaris Restaurant. Micucci said the renovation included covering up the original tile floor with a floating floor, but said “if we can get a grant to restore the floor, we will.”
Part of the old floor can be seen through plexiglass.
The museum takes people on a historical tour of the city, starting with the geology of the area and why Oneonta was important.
The center mentions the Oneida and Mohawk tribes of the Haudenosaunee, and their role in the area and during the Revolutionary War.
One of the earliest maps the history center has of Oneonta is from 1785 when it was known as McDonald’s Mills. A graphic of the map is pasted on the floor, as is one from the village of Oneonta from 1840. The third map on the floor shows how many railroad tracks were in the county and where they went.
The center also mentions slavery, Oneonta’s contribution to the Civil War and important people in Oneonta’s history.
Visitors can learn about the industries found in Oneonta in the 1880s including a piano manufacturer and sawmill. A player piano made in Oneonta sits in the front of the museum.
The museum’s timeline follows the creation of the city, two world wars, the Great Depression and the public works that were funded including Damaschke Field, the 1960s, the expansion of Southside up until recent activism in the city in 2020.
At the end of the timeline, there is a place where people can post what they would like to see in Oneonta’s future. Some suggestions include a better parking garage, a cat café, a railroad museum and a children’s museum.
The museum also has a space for special exhibits. An exhibit about Oneonta in the 1960s will start next week, Micucci said. It will coincide with a history walk along Main Street on June 15, she said.
“I missed this walk last year,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it this year.
Another walk she said she’s looking forward to is the July 9 walk of the Sixth Ward.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.