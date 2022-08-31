A statewide conference of historians is scheduled to take place next month in Oneonta.
SUNY Oneonta and the Cooperstown Graduate Program will host the inaugural New York State History and Education Conference from Friday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 30, on the SUNY Oneonta campus, according to a media release from the college.
“This is a new statewide history conference for New York,” said William S. Walker, associate professor of history, in the release. “Innovative, accessible, and inclusive history research and education have never been more relevant than in our current moment. History is critical in leadership, decision-making, policy, civics education, justice work, and community life. Yet, historians and educators face an increasingly challenging landscape in which politicians and pundits seek to limit open discourse and critical interrogation of many aspects of the past. We wish to create a space for collaboration and conversation across the state’s history community.”
The conference theme — “History Fights Back” — will address that situation. There will be discussion and dialogue on how historians and educators of all backgrounds “can make their voices heard and stand up for well-researched and inclusive historical narratives,” the release said.
According to the release, the conference has five guiding objectives:
• Encourage collaboration across the history community (and beyond);
• Connect K-12 educators and history professionals and provide resources for teaching the history of New York state, the nation, and the world;
• Imagine a more diverse and inclusive history of New York state;
• Deliberately amplify indigenous voices; and
• Challenge traditional conference structures to be livelier and more welcoming.
The Cooperstown Graduate Program solicited proposals for the conference from all history practitioners and educators that address the diverse history of New York state, the release said. Submissions that featured indigenous histories and voices were strongly encouraged.
