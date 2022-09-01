The Old Fly Creek Preparatory School schoolhouse bell has been restored and rang Thursday for the first time in 67 years.
A ceremony, including participation by former students, marked the occasion.
In November 2020, Brad and Shelly Marcus purchased the schoolhouse for their residence. They "finished extensive renovations, respecting its roll it played in the community," according to information provided by the couple.
Luke Wykoff of Fred Wykoff & Sons in Cooperstown completed the renovations, including sending the bell out for restoration and sandblasting. John McManus, an engineer, assisted in the design of the bell rope and conduit, the information said.
According to Brad, the land was part of an old John B. Hooker lot sold by Mary Barber to Fly Creek for the construction of a school building on Hooker Ave. It was built before the turn of the century by local artisans.
The schoolhouse itself has three rooms and was built with separate entrances for boys and girls for grades kindergarten to six, according to the information provided. The school taught as many as 125 students a year and some years included seventh and eighth grades as well.
The school closed after 63 years in 1956 when Fly Creek residents then went to Cooperstown schools.
"I went to school there for seven years. There were three grades in each room. At 6.am. everyday, the teacher would get a boy to ring the bell because it was hard to ring it at the time," said Liz Susman, a former student from Fly Creek.
According to Susman, there were six kids in every class and the students were very active. They would put on plays and every student in the school participated.
"During lunch time we would go outside and build snow forts and we did some school trips to Albany. Our play we did was 'Molly Be Good' and all the students in the school played a role," Susman said.
"The way I describe it is that it was a very nice time to go to school here," she said.
The schoolhouse was sold at an auction to a local innkeeper and stood idle, according to the information provided.
"Our father bought the schoolhouse for $3,000 at the time and he turned it into a home in 1963," said Lyn and Terri Sammis, occupants of the old schoolhouse.
"My sister and I moved in with our parents and our brother Jon lived with us as well. We sold the house in 1967 to the Bakers and the house was then turned into a furniture store called Schoolhouse Furniture Gallery," Terri said.
The schoolhouse was bought by its old schoolmaster, David Baker, who remodeled it in 1968 with his wife, Scottie. They turned it into a home and shop, the information said.
After the furniture store closed in 1989, the house was later purchased by Dr. Charles Howarth and his wife, Jennifer, who raised their family in the house and continued renovations.
"I used to go to school here in fifth and sixth grade. It really is a great day to celebrate and ring the bell and have this ceremony," said Carol Goddard Hanlon, an old student from the schoolhouse.
