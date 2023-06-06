A Delaware County man is facing a felony charge of welfare fraud.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith said in a media release that Stephen F. Duffy, 75, of Hobart, was arraigned in Delaware County Court on Tuesday, June 6, charges contained in a sealed indictment.
According to the release, a grand jury handed up a five-count indictment accusing Duffy of, third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony. Duffy is accused of failing to accurately disclose his gross annual income on several applications for public assistance benefits. It is alleged that he concealed his actual income "with the intention of defrauding the Delaware County Department of Social Services so that he could receive public assistance he was not entitled to," the release said.
Duffy pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance pending his next court date.
