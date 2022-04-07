A local village will get state funding to upgrade its water system.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, April 7, that the State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors had approved more than $189 million in funding for nine municipalities and public authorities for critical wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects. The funding approved by the board includes short-term financing and previously announced grants that will allow communities to access the capital needed to get their projects underway, as well as a long-term loan conversion that refinances an existing project for up to 30 years to reduce the debt burden on the municipality and help save taxpayer dollars, according to a media release from Hochul's office.
The village of Hobart will receive a $473,400 grant and $315,600 in short-term, interest-free financing to construct two new water supply wells, replace existing filter pumps, replace iron/manganese filter media and upgrade water treatment plant piping.
"Modernizing our water systems is critical to strengthen the resiliency of our infrastructure and help ensure New Yorkers have access to clean drinking water," Hochul said in the release. "My administration is proud to prioritize critical water infrastructure projects across the state, and this funding will help localities overhaul outdated water and waste management systems, expanding access to clean water and improving public health."
EFC is urging municipalities to participate in the Environmental Protection Agency Clean Watersheds Needs Survey, which EFC kicked off in New York on March 1. "Participation is critical as it may impact how much federal Clean Water State Revolving Fund dollars will be allocated to New York State to fund future clean water infrastructure projects," the release said.
Municipalities are asked to document their community's wastewater infrastructure needs for submittal to EPA. Go to www.efc.ny.gov/needs to submit documentation and for resources to assist with submissions.
