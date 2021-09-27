ALBANY — When he was a freshman lawmaker at the statehouse nearly 50 years ago, Assemblyman Dick Gottfried recalls, some senior colleagues openly discussing how lobbyists arranged trysts with prostitutes for them.
"Legislators were talking about how so-and-so was taking care of them tonight and how appreciative they were," Gottfried, D-Manhattan, told CNHI Monday.
Now, along with Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn, he is championing a bill that is designed to take sex work — often called the world's oldest profession — out of the shadows by decriminalizing not only prostitution but patronizing a prostitute and setting up the encounters for profit, known as "pimping."
It is one of two competing bills on the subject.
The second, advanced by Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, would decriminalize prostitution itself but increase financial penalties for pimps, traffickers and sex buyers.
The optimism of advocates for dropping criminal penalties for prostitution was lifted last week when Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged she has begun conversations with supporters of the proposals.
"It is absolutely something I've thought about and am considering," she told City & State, an online news outlet.
Then, on Friday, the Hochul administration announced the appointment of Amit S. Bagga to a high-level policy position, deputy secretary of intergovernmental affairs. In an unsuccessful campaign for a New York City Council seat earlier this year, Bagga ran on a platform that called for the full decriminalization of sex work and providing paid sick leave benefits to those involved in the trade.
CNHI queried Hochul's press office Monday on whether the Bagga appointment suggests she shared his outspoken views on the controversial issue. The governor's aides did not reply.
Gottfried said it was "a step in the right direction" that Bagga's position on the decriminalization of sex work did not disqualify him from the influential position in a Hochul administration that is still being assembled.
The New York bills are an outgrowth of a national movement to counter the commercial exploitation of those who provide sexual services for a fee by removing the criminal penalties.
Hochul's comment drew attention because former Gov. Andrew Cuomo never warmed up to the idea that the sex trade should be decriminalized.
"I'm sure Gov. Hochul is the first governor of New York in 250 years to be looking at this," said Gottfried, a legislator since 1971.
Hochul's willingness to evaluate the pros and cons of decriminalization comes as she prepares for what could be a bruising Democratic primary for governor next year. Potential rivals include state Attorney General Letitia James, who has close ties to the Working Families Party, which often endorses the most left-leaning of the Democratic candidates.
Republicans, in the minority in both legislative chambers, have stridently opposed the proposals to decriminalize prostitution.
Hochul's comments on the subject drew a rebuke from state Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar.
"There is nothing to study here," Kassar said. "It's an awful idea. It will create havoc in urban areas and stress throughout the state. You cannot decriminalize sex workers and not have a negative outcome."
Kassar argued the idea only appeals to "socialistic Democrats."
The New York debate is heating up three months after Maine Gov. Janet Mills vetoed legislation similar to the Krueger bill. It would have provided sex workers with career and educational opportunities and expunged criminal records of prostitution convictions, all moves aimed at helping former prostitutes get a fresh start.
Gottfried said the prostitution bills fall into the category of measures that require "a lot of people changing their thinking," citing marijuana legalization and legislation allowing same-sex marriage as other examples.
"A governor can plan an enormous role in changing public attitudes on very fundamental issues," he said.
Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. declared his office would no longer prosecute prostitution offenses.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
