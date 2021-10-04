Hochul gets Democratic chairman's endorsement

ALBANY — State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs threw his backing to Gov. Kathy Hochul's re-election effort Monday, explaining he is working to avoid a divisive primary that could produce a GOP victory in the November 2022 election.
"I take nothing for granted," Jacobs said. "Those who say a Republican can't be elected statewide are foolish."
Jacobs, speaking to reporters at a press conference held both on Zoom and before reporters in Queens, also disclosed he made a "courtesy call" to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier Monday to let him know he was supporting Hochul, who had served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor for six years.
Cuomo resigned from office six weeks ago while facing multiple allegations of sexually harassing women, including several state employees, using government staffers to help him with his $5.1 million pandemic memoir and undercounting COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients.
Jacobs, who was installed as party chairman by Cuomo, said he supports Hochul because he she is "moderate" enough to win the general election, not based on her relationship with the former governor.
In fact, Jacobs said, "Governor Cuomo kept a very tight circle — and she was not in it."
A multi-candidate primary, he said, would "waste precious resources" and be "very problematic and not good for the state."
Among those exploring a run for governor are state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Both are African Americans from Brooklyn with close ties to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, a major force in state Democratic primaries.
Others being mentioned as potential candidates in a Democratic primary for governor are Rep. Tom Suozzi,, D-Long Island, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Suozzi and Bellone are both white moderates, while de Blasio is a liberal Democrat.
Hochul, since being sworn in Aug. 24, has been heavily focused on progressive causes, such as emphasizing her support for abortion rights, as well as leading New York's effort to manage the pandemic and vaccination mandates impacting health care workers.
Suffolk County Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer also announced his support Monday for Hochul, praising her for her pandemic response as well as "restoring faith in government."
Former Otsego County GOP chairman Vince Casale, now an adviser to Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, said the fact Jacob is lining up support now for Hochul shows that he and Cuomo "are trying to hold on to control of their party."
The call by Jacobs to Cuomo suggests that the latter man remains "the de facto leader of the Democratic Party in the state of New York," Casale added. "You wouldn't call him unless he has some sway."
Reacting to the Hochul endorsement, Williams chided both Jacobs and the governor for refusing to support "the young Black female" who won the recent Buffalo mayoral primary, India Walton. She is a progressive who now faces incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, a Democrat running a write-in campaign with some GOP support, in the general election.
"Governor Hochul should be using this moment to demonstrate a new direction of leadership for the state party, not continuing the practices of Andrew Cuomo's Albany," Williams said in a statement.
The attempt by Jacobs to anoint Hochul as the preferred Democrat while others are contemplating stepping into the race miffed the Working Families Party, often allied with progressive Democrats.
"After a decade of a governor who sought to limit democratic participation, crush opposition, and wield power to further his own ambitions, Democratic leaders should welcome a healthy and robust process to determine which gubernatorial candidate has the greatest vision for our state," said the party's director, Sochie Nnaemeka.
The GOP candidate leading that party's field in the governor's race is U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island. Joining Zeldin and Giuliani in the contest is former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who was defeated by Cuomo in the 2014 governor's race.
In Democratic circles, there has been growing speculation Cuomo may attempt a surprise return to electoral politics, perhaps taking a shot at recapturing the office he surrendered Aug. 23.
In a note to supporters Monday, Cuomo made it clear he is unimpressed by what he sees in state politics.
"We are seeing extremists and political expediency rule the day and ‘that tail is wagging the dog’ in the Democratic Party," Cuomo opined, adding: "Government incompetence, political slogans and pandering are prevailing.”
Jacobs said that in his conversation with Cuomo, the former governor offered no sign he plans to run for re-election. Cuomo has maintained control of a campaign fund that stood at $18 million last July.
Should Cuomo again seek the governorship, Jacobs said he believes it would be a misstep.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
