Hochul loses running mate after Benjamin's arrest, resignation

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul was facing a political crisis Tuesday night after Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, her running mate for this fall's election, resigned from office hours after being indicted by federal prosecutors on felony charges stemming from an alleged campaign finance scheme.
Hochul now faces a major headache: Benjamin can't be removed from the primary ballot, barring his relocation outside the state or death. He can no longer decline the Democratic nomination he received in February, since that deadline elapsed two months ago, said John Conklin, spokesman for the state Board of Elections.
Benjamin, then a state senator from Harlem, was installed by Hochul last September as lieutenant governor. The office was vacant after Hochul ascended from lieutenant governor after the resignation in August of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was being dogged by multiple sexual harassment allegations.
Benjamin's resignation leaves Hochul without a running mate just 11 weeks before the New York Democratic primary, in which U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will also be on the gubernatorial ballot.
In a statement Tuesday evening, Hochul said: "I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”
It was a dramatic pivot for Hochul. Just five days earlier she told reporters she and Benjamin were a team ready to withstand scrutiny.
“I have the utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor," she said. "This is an independent investigation related to other people, and he’s fully cooperating.”
Benjamin's resignation came after several Democratic lawmakers insisted he resign. Among them were: Assembly members Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh; Patricia Fahy, D-Albany; Carrie Woerner, D-Saratoga County; and Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Long Island.
"While I respect that the Lieutenant Governor deserves his day in court, the list of crimes he has allegedly committed is unacceptable and puts a stain on our democratic process and state government," Jones said.
Republicans offered no sympathies to the Hochul camp. Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, argued Hochul failed to stanch the festering scandal within her administration.
"She either ignored a betrayal of public trust or failed to do the most basic vetting available in public media reports," Ortt said. "Either way, her administration is casting yet another shadow of corruption over our state government."
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said the indictment crippled Benjamin's ability to carry out his duties, with the federal court restricting his ability to travel to Albany.
"His resignation is necessary because the federal indictment has left a cloud on the position and his ability to govern," Morinello said.
Benjamin pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in Federal Court and was released after posting $250,000 bail. He now faces restrictions on his travel.
Benjamin's arrest while serving in the state's second-highest office underscores the need for more stringent ethics laws, said Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury. The rapid resignation, Stec added, "was essential and it's good that he didn’t prolong the chaos and turmoil his arrest has caused."
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, contended Benjamin's indictment shows the current administration is "no more trustworthy" than Andrew Cuomo's administration had been.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, automatically became the acting lieutenant governor. It was not immediately clear whether Hochul will attempt to fill the vacancy with a new appointment, given there are less than nine months left on the current term.
Press reports over the past few weeks have indicated Benjamin was the subject of a corruption investigation by federal prosecutors. The fast-paced developments may have caught Hochul off guard, some observers said.
"A couple of weeks ago, Benjamin was telling people the feds were going to clear him," said veteran campaign strategist George Arzt. "Obviously, they didn't." With the announcement of the indictment, Arzt added: "She cannot be happy about this. And it becomes fodder" for her gubernatorial rivals Suozzi and Williams, who is also running on the Working Families Party line.
Suozzi quickly attributed the "bombshell" to what he branded Hochul's "lack of experience and poor judgement."
The indictment alleged a Harlem real estate developer last year reeled in thousands of dollars in campaign contributions for Benjamin, a Harvard Business School graduate, when the latter was running unsuccessfully for New York City comptroller. Benjamin, according to prosecutors, had steered $50,000 in state grants to the developer's charity, Friends of Public School Harlem Inc.
Lawyers for Benjamin, James Gatta and William Harrington, expressed dismay with the federal indictment, saying, "There has never been a federal case like this in America. Brian supported a $50,000 grant to Friends of Public School Harlem. Every dollar was to buy supplies for public school students in Harlem. There was nothing inappropriate about this grant."
They said Benjamin will now "focus his energies on explaining in court why his actions were laudable — not criminal."
Benjamin allegedly tried to conceal involvement in the scheme during the period he was under consideration for the lieutenant governor appointment. He now faces charges of falsification of records, honest services fraud and bribery.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of Manhattan called the indictment "a simple story of corruption."
"Taxpayer money for campaign contributions; quid pro quo; this for that," Williams told reporters in New York City. "That’s bribery, plain and simple.”
Benjamin allegedly provided false information forms he filled out while being vetted for the lieutenant governor job, with State Police conducting a routine background check on him. Hochul said last week that when she appointed Benjamin she was unaware he was the subject of an investigation by federal prosecutors.
State Conservative Party Leader Gerard Kassar said the fact that Hochul was able to install Benjamin as lieutenant governor suggests the Legislature should consider changing the law so that such appointments to fill the remaining term of a statewide office be subject to a confirmation proceeding before the Legislature. Assemblyman Mike Lawler, R-Rockland County, said he would advance a bill requiring just that for such situations.
The Hochul-Benjamin ticket had scored the endorsements of several prominent New York labor unions. Whether the indictment of Benjamin and his departure from the ticket will cause unions to reconsider was not immediately clear.
Before Benjamin's resignation, one labor leader, Tom Mungeer, president of the New York State Police Benevolent Association, said the union has so far not endorsed in the governor's race, adding: "There are a lot of considerations; but if we were to endorse the governor, we wouldn't endorse the lieutenant governor."
