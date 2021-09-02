Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday she had requested Physical Disaster Declarations from the Small Business Administration for Otsego and surrounding counties.
The requests are related to severe weather events that caused damage to homes and businesses, according to a media release from the governor’s office.
The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services worked with local emergency management officials to survey damages in the affected communities following the events. When the declarations are granted, those affected will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to aid in their recovery.
“These natural disasters disrupted the lives of New Yorkers, but we are working to help our communities recover,” Hochul said in the release. “I am requesting these disaster declarations so that impacted New Yorkers can get the assistance they need.”
Following a severe weather event from July 16 to July 19 in Otsego County, there was major damage to 19 homes and 9 businesses totaling $845,000, the release said.
Minor damage was also identified in 32 homes and one business totaling $255,000. If the declaration is granted for Otsego County, it will include the contiguous counties of Schoharie, Delaware, Chenango, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer and Montgomery.
Small Business Administration loans provide aid to eligible homeowners, renters, businesses and others that need financial support following emergencies or weather-related disasters.
Upon approval, the release said, the following groups may be eligible to receive help from SBA loans:
• Homeowners: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.
• Homeowners and renters: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
• Business owners: funds for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses.
• Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.
Once approved, the Small Business Administration will work with counties to set up points of contact and perform outreach to individual home and business owners who were impacted by this series of weather events.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, “Following these July weather events, our team worked on the ground with partners in county government to assess damage in their respective counties with the goal of identifying areas in need of relief. We have been and will proudly continue to support these communities with resources to help them recover and rebuild.”
