ALBANY — Eleven months after taking charge of state government, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday her administration is preparing to authorize a retrospective review of “the good, the bad, the ugly” of how the state managed the response to the pandemic.
The study will include an examination of the state Health Department’s oversight of nursing home policies.
The grim tally of some 70,000 COVID-19 pandemic fatalities in the state since March 2020 includes the deaths of an estimated 17,000 nursing home residents. Hochul’s predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, faced intense criticism after his then health commissioner directed nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients from hospitals in a March 25, 2020, directive.
Critics of that order — including relatives of patients who died and numerous lawmakers — have demanded a thorough, independent probe into the circumstances that led to that directive and why many families were never told COVID patients were being transferred into the same long term care facilities where their loved ones were getting care.
But Hochul made it clear that what she called a “comprehensive” study the state is about to commission will go well beyond a look at pandemic management in the nursing homes.
“I want there to be a blueprint that I can leave to future governors and to be available to the rest of the nation on the best practices,” Hochul told reporters in New York City.
“Decisions made regarding schools, regarding business, regarding vulnerable populations — what we did in nursing homes, as well as in prisons and congregate settings.”
Her comments came a day after her rival in the governor’s race, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, accused her of being slow to authorize the study.
“Kathy Hochul is dragging her feet because of politics, and because there’s an election coming up on November 8,” Zeldin told reporters.
On Tuesday, some GOP lawmakers as well as Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, who heads the Assembly Committee on Aging, voiced disappointment that Hochul did not use her authority much earlier to delve into the pandemic decision-making during Cuomo’s tenure. While Hochul was lieutenant governor at that time, Cuomo excluded her from nearly all of the many public briefings he held on pandemic topics.
“We are soon approaching Governor Hochul’s one-year anniversary in office,” said Sen. Mike Martucci, R-Orange County. “There is absolutely no reason why we should still be sitting here with no more answers than we had when Andrew Cuomo left office.”
Cuomo was under a cloud at the time of his resignation after his administration was accused of vastly undercounting the toll the lethal virus had taken on nursing home residents, noted Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.
“There are family members who lost loved ones in nursing homes, and they deserve answers,” Stec said. “We need to know who made the decisions and what was the timeline.”
Stec argued Hochul should not have delayed a decision on authorizing the study to 16 weeks before the next general election.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said a state-sponsored study is needed to provide health officials with guidance on how to better manage a future public health crisis, should one arise.
“Public health is too important to politicize,” Morinello said. “It’s important that a study be conducted, so we can learn what was done, what were the errors, and how do we improve the response for the future,”
Hochul, referencing the pace of initiating the review, explained: “It’s not something you do overnight. It’s going to involve outside contractors, people who’ve not been involved in the decision-making related to the pandemic on the front end. So that’s a narrower group of people.”
Kim was among the first lawmakers to criticize the Cuomo administration’s management of the pandemic at long term care facilities.
He argued more could have been done to better protect the vulnerable residents of the homes.
Hochul, the assemblyman noted, was catapulted into the governor’s office in part because of the scandals involving the nursing home deaths as well as sexual harassment allegations lodged against Cuomo. Kim said New Yorkers would have had the opportunity to get answers about the pandemic management had Hochul moved as swiftly with the pandemic study as she had in improving the state’s response to workplace harassment allegations.
“If she’s inching toward absolving industry of any wrongdoing, not holding them accountable in the way we need, we are going to exacerbate the long-term care crisis at a time when we need all hands on deck to deal with this in our state,” Kim said.
“I’m willing to partner with her. But if this is about politics, I don’t see anything changing any time soon.”
