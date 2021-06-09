The induction of baseball greats into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and museum has been rescheduled to September and will be opened to a limited crowd.
Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of Hall of Fame, announced in a Wednesday, June 9, media release that the induction ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 in front of limited crowds as an outdoor ticketed event on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center. It will be broadcast live on MLB Network.
Planning continues to be adapted to guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the state of New York, the release said.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers — the living legends — and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” Clark said. “Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”
The ceremony will honor the members of the Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No candidates were elected for induction in 2021.
Lawn seating at the ceremony will be free, but unlike past years when seating was open, tickets will be required. Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, a limited number of tickets will be made available to fans exclusively at baseballhall.org/hof2021. Seating areas will be designated for vaccinated and unvaccinated ticket holders.
The Hall of Fame’s annual awards presentation will remain an indoor, television-only event, taking place on Saturday, July 24, with the award winners or their representatives being invited to Cooperstown to be recognized at the induction ceremony.
The awards presentation will honor 2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence, Al Michaels, and the 2020 Frick Award winner, Ken Harrelson; the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award winner, Dick Kaegel, and the 2020 award winner, Nick Cafardo; and the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.
Last year’s cancelation due to the coronavirus pandemic marked the first time the Hall of Fame did not hold an induction ceremony in Cooperstown since 1960, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.