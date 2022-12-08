A little rain didn’t stop a crowd from turning out to greet Santa in Oneonta on Thursday.
Families and members of the community gathered on Main Street for Oneonta’s annual Home for the Holidays Parade. The parade was hosted by Destination Oneonta, sponsored by community businesses including The Daily Star.
The parade had been moved from Saturday, Dec. 3 due to inclement weather, but parade-goers still faced sight rainfall and cool winds, with the temperature in the high 30s. Still, many people came out, bundled in coats and gloves, and embraced the cold weather.
Audiences were entertained by the live dance performances put on during the parade. Local dance schools including the Holbrook-Wade School of Dance and Jillian’s Dance Arts performed synchronized dance routines in the middle of Main Street.
Animals were everywhere. Goat Yoga NY brought leashed goats in support of their float. Horses were featured, too, as families piled into classic carriages and were taken on rides around the streets.
Parade floats were also provided by many local groups, including the Oneonta Police Department, Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub Scout Pack 9, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Girl Scouts and more.
After the parade, a crowd gathered to watch Mayor Mark Drnek and Santa Claus for the annual tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. The tree shimmered against the dark sky as carolers sang holiday songs.
Children seemed delighted with the festivities, many waiting patiently to meet Santa Claus in his home in Muller Plaza. Despite the rain, children along with their
families waited to meet Santa and get their pictures taken.
One local mother commented how “great the parade is for kids” with festivities that include the whole family. She and her son had come for their second year in a row. Paradegoers enjoyed games such as a hunt for the “Mice on Main” from The Nutcracker ballet, with a chance to win a prize, or collected candy thrown from the floats at the parade.
One parade goer said he will come back next year as his kids always have a wonderful time. Seeing Santa “makes their entire day,” he said.
Some brought pets to enjoy the festive afternoon. Leashed dogs joined their owners on the sidewalks to watch the parade with friends and family.
Destination Oneonta’s holiday celebrations took place last weekend at the Foothills Performing Art and Civic Center. They included the Festival of the Trees and the Gingerbread Jubilee, a gingerbread house decorating contest.
The tradition of a holiday parade has continued for more than 50 years, according to previous Daily Star reporting.
