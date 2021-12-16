Home-care advocates: Workers deserve a raise

Home-care workers are some of the lowest-paid employees in the state. A group of upstate officials met Wednesday, Dec. 15, to advocate for a raise.
"There is a huge workforce shortage and it extends to home care workers," Otsego County Office for the Aging Director Tamie Reed said. "People can choose what they want to do. They ask, what's the pay, the cost of living and how hard is the work. When they see wages as low as $12.50, it's not a motivation or incentive to even look at these jobs."
Reed joined her counterparts from Delaware, Schoharie, Fulton, Sullivan, Columbia, Montgomery and Greene counties, as well as home-care workers, older adults and disabled people and elected officials Wednesday in Schoharie to launch the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the state’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home-care wages through the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, a media release said.
The release cited several studies that detailed how increasing the pay for home-care workers would benefit the economy. One of the studies, by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York said "Lifting wages would also help fill nearly 20,000 vacant home care positions each year and would create nearly 18,000 jobs in other industries by boosting local economic activity."
The CUNY study looked at the costs and benefits of two different wage increases across the state's different minimum wage zones — New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and the rest of the state. The first wage increase studied would increase the hourly rate to $16.50 per hour in the area; the second increase would be $22 per hour, while in the other two zones, it would be higher. The study said it would cost the state about $4 billion per year for the first wage increase and $6.3 billion for the second. However, the study said the increased wages would provide economic benefits of $7.6 billion for the first wage increase and $12.9 billion for the second.
Increasing wages would also allow workers to get off of public assistance, Reed said. According to the media release, 57% of New York state home care workers currently receive public assistance, and 49% live in or near poverty. She said home care workers are paid through private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or directly from senior citizens.
"It's unfair that fast-food workers are making more than home-care workers," Reed said.
As the Baby Boomer population ages and there are fewer younger people in the area, the shortage will become worse, Reed said.
"The reality is that seniors want to stay in their homes," Reed said. "When they get adequate support, they stay out of nursing homes. Not only is this the most affordable way, but it's the preferable way. Seniors want to live in their communities."
She said her office receives calls every day from seniors looking to hire caregivers, and helps between 2,000 and 2,500 seniors and caregivers 60 years and older try to find home care aids. She said spouses, who may also have their own health problems, too often take on the job as caregivers, and don't take care of themselves. She said many times the spouse who acts as a caregiver neglects his or her health and ends up hospitalized or dies.
The Fair Pay for All Act, which has bipartisan support in the state Senate and Assembly, would provide a minimum wage to home care workers that would be 50% higher than minimum wage and directs the commissioner of health to set wages regionally. State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said through a media release they were in favor of the bill.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
