Home Depot’s monthly kids workshops have returned and the store is celebrating 25 years of its workshops on Sept. 3.
The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon and are free, according to Associate Support Department Supervisor Meredith Lawrence.
Home Depot associates assist participants in the process of building their kits as well as painting them.
“This month, we’re doing a pencil desk organizer kit for back to school,” Lawrence said.
All kits come prepackaged with wood and nails, and children are provided tiny hammers and screwdrivers for their projects.
“We also provide aprons and 25th year anniversary pins will be given out to participants. Masks can also be provided if needed,” Lawrence said.
Food will be provided at the workshop, and Home Depot’s mascot, Homer, will greet children and take pictures.
Home Depot started its kids workshop programs in 1997, and previous projects included a summer camper kit, a constellation viewer and a Mothers Day picket fence planter, according to Lawrence.
“We also used to hold in-person adult workshops, home owners workshops and on-trend DIY workshops. However, we had to move them all online due to COVID-19,” Lawrence said.
For the month of October, Home Depot will celebrate fire safety month and have a fire safety-themed kids workshop.
“Participating in the community and community events is something that we like to do as part of Home Depot,” Lawrence said.
