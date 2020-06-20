A homeless man was arrested Friday, June 19, on charges related to several break-ins and burglaries in the village of Sherburne and town of Smyrna on Thursday and Saturday, Jun 18 and 19, Chenango County Sheriff Office announced Saturday morning.
Garett A. Hunter, 31, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Deputies say Hunter broke into the Mirabito Gas Station in the village of Sherburne on two separate occasions, stole a loaded handgun from inside of a vehicle in the village of Sherburne and then broke into a residence in the town of Smyrna. There was an order of protection against Hunter and the resident at the time of the incident, deputies said. Hunter was found hiding inside of the residence by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, which is composed of law enforcement personnel from Madison County and the Chenango County sheriff’s office.
Hunter was arraigned by the Earlville Village Court and send to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail. Hunter is to reappear in court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. and further charges may be filed on additional instances in the Sherburne and Smyrna areas.
