About 40 community members and Oneonta Job Corps Academy students gathered Thursday, June 29 for the unveiling of a roadside historical marker commemorating the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital.
“There was lots of good many years ago, and there is still good going on here today,” OJCA Director Thayne Bodenmiller said.
The historical marker was installed at the corner of West Street and Homer Folks Avenue.
Chris Kuhn, Employment and Training Resources executive director, and Bob Brzozowski, former Greater Oneonta Historical Society executive director, collaborated on the project.
A past exhibit at GOHS focusing on the patients and the staff who work at the hospital called “The Folks of Homer Folks” has been installed to the OJCA main building’s staircase.
The state-sponsored hospital operated from 1935 to 1973 on the site of the current OJCA campus, located off West Street in the town of Oneonta.
Among the spectators was Janice Downie, who worked as a nurse at the hospital in the 1960s attending to patients in the women’s and children’s wards. She also worked in the out-patient department.
“It was a great place to work,” Downie said. “It was a tight community. We were our own campus. Everything was provided for patients.”
Tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial disease that most commonly affects the lungs. Historically, it was referred to as consumption.
Patients at the 250-bed hospital had access to a post office, store, schoolroom, greenhouse, beauty parlor, dental and vision care, solariums and a library, according to information from GOHS.
Family visits were allowed, and recreational activities included holiday and children’s birthday parties.
Downie’s routine may seem familiar — upon arrival at the hospital already dressed in her uniform, she changed her shoes and put on a lab coat and, depending on the situation, a face mask.
She met a lot of people from many of walks of life, since many patients came from large cities, which sometimes posed a challenge if the patient spoke a different language.
After leaving Homer Folks, Downie worked at Hartwick College in the student health service and the Bassett walk-in clinic that used to be on Dietz Street, as well as private duty.
By the 1970s, medical advances in treatment and early detection reduced the number of patients seeking full-time hospital care for tuberculosis.
The hospital was named after Homer Folks, a sociologist and social welfare advocate in New York City who called for the creation of a tuberculosis hospital to help patients live longer lives.
