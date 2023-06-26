Oneonta’s annual Independence Day celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, in Neahwa Park, with a rain date of July 5.
Hill City Celebrations, host of the Hometown Fourth of July Festival since 2011, is a volunteer organization which promotes and celebrate arts and culture in a family-friendly, alcohol-free atmosphere.
The annual event is slated to begin with a parade on Main Street at 1 p.m.
David Hayes, parade organizer, said that the parade lines up at noon on Market Street near the Foothills Performing Arts Center. Step off is at 1 p.m.
Anyone wishing to participate should arrive before noon and find Hayes for a spot in the procession.
Community member Stan Fox is this year’s parade marshal — to be driven by former Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q owner John Brooks in a turquoise 1957 Chevrolet convertible, Hayes said.
Fox serves as president of Hill City Celebrations and is a longtime physician, retired from A.O. Fox Hospital and now seeing patients at his private practice, Oneonta Osteopathy.
“It’s a small-town parade,” Hayes said. “It’s diverse, lively and eclectic, and showcases the young people in the area,” like the Boy Scouts and Little League.
While about 100 people are expected to march in the parade, several thousand are expected to attend as spectators.
“People line up two and three deep, bring lawn chairs,” he said. “The Memorial Day parade is a remembrance, but on the Fourth people have fun.”
The parade is followed by family-friendly games and activities, food and craft vendors, live music and other activities to be held all day in Neahwa Park.
The night culminates with fireworks in Neahwa Park after dark, around 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Five Star Subaru of Oneonta.
Featured music acts scheduled for the main stage in the park include Dan Sales and Rich Mollin from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Randy Miritello and the Hop City Hellcats from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hanzolo from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and headliner Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Kosmic Karma Fire and Circus Arts will perform at 9 p.m.
A second acoustic stage in the park will also feature performances from Solid Ground, the Sweet Adelines and Heaven’s Back Door.
Various local performers will offer shows in Neahwa Park’s large basketball court including juggling, bike tricks and acts from Elite Dance Academy and Harmony Martial Arts.
Gabrielle Argo, Hill City Celebrations board member and community volunteer, said the group is expecting from 10,000 to 15,000 attendees.
Parking will be free at designated areas within Neahwa Park, as well as in the large parking lot next to the Foothills Performing Arts Center and in front of the former Stella Luna restaurant.
The Market Street entrance to the park will be closed to vehicle traffic. Vehicles should use the Main Street entrance across from River Street.
Several sponsors make the event happen, including Five Star Subaru of Oneonta, LEAF, Springbrook, Dewar Foundation, Stewart’s Shops, Gates Helms Hawn, Corning, Future for Oneonta Foundation, Brooks’ House of BBQ, Bassett Healthcare Network, Oneonta Osteopathy, Benson Agency and anonymous donors.
Hill City Celebrations also produces the Oneonta Festival of Lights, First Night at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center and several other events for families throughout the year that remain free and open for to all.
