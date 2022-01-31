State Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Schoharie County.
According to a media release, a man was found inside a home on Hite Road in Warnerville, two miles south of Cobleskill in the town of Richmondville. Police had not released the victim's name at press time.
State troopers said they responded to an emergency call for an unspecified disturbance Saturday and found the deceased man at 11:19 p.m.
“The male is the victim of an apparent homicide. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an ongoing danger to the public,” police said in the media release.
The incident is under investigation. No other information was released.
The home at 359 Hite Road belongs to Zachary Pfohl, according to Schoharie County assessor records.
