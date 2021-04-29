UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital will hold its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Awestruck Tap Room in Sidney.
“We’re excited to partner with our new friends at Awestruck Cider on what will be our first walk-in clinic,” said David Finney, vice president of clinical services at the hospital, in a media release. “We feel their tap room in Sidney will be the perfect place to test what we hope will be a successful new model for us, as we move into this next phase of the vaccination effort.”
While walk-ins are welcome and encouraged, Finney said anyone who wishes to reserve a spot can do so by calling the Awestruck Tap Room at 607-232-1143.
“This will give them a designated time to receive their vaccine, in case the event gets busy,” he said.
According to the release, the CMH Vaccine Team will return to Awestruck on Thursday, May 27, to administer the second dose of Moderna to those who attend Friday’s clinic. The team is also in conversation with potential partners in hopes of hosting similar clinics in Norwich and elsewhere in Chenango County in May.
Until recently, the idea of a walk-in clinic would have been unheard of, according to Finney, who has spearheaded the Norwich hospital’s COVID vaccination efforts since they receive their first allocation in December.
“Even a month ago, our biggest challenge was that demand for the vaccine was outpacing supply. Now, we’re finding we need to be more creative in how we get the vaccine into our community,” he said in the release.
Those efforts have included hosting pop-up vaccine clinics at farms, businesses, churches and fire halls across Chenango County and neighboring counties.
On Monday, Finney and his vaccination team were at the First Baptist Church in Afton, delivering second doses to those they vaccinated at their first pop-up clinic in late March, an event made possible through a collaboration with Commerce Chenango.
“That was really the start for us,” he said.
Working with the USDA’s Farm Services Agency, the CMH Vaccination Team held pop-up clinics at several local farms. In South Otselic, they partnered with one of Chenango County’s oldest manufacturers, Gladding Braided Products, on a pop-up clinic at the South Otselic Fire House.
“We vaccinated a number of Gladding employees, as well as community members,” Finney said. He said the vaccination team will return to South Otselic for another clinic this week, organized by the fire department.
At times, vaccination teams have been at multiple sites on the same day, and in two situations, at the same time. They have also continued to host regular vaccine clinics at the hospital.
Finney encouraged anyone with reservations about receiving the vaccine to visit SouthernTierVax.org.
“There are great resources there, including some locally produced public service announcements that feature providers from across the Southern Tier,” he said.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment at one of UHS Chenango Memorial’s upcoming vaccine clinics can do so by calling 607-337-4888.
