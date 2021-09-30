Hundreds of hotel, tourism and restaurant industry businesspeople from across the state are expected to attend the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association’s 2021 Hospitality Summit, held in partnership with the New York State Restaurant Association.
The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 4, at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the meeting will feature travel news journalist, Peter Greenberg, travel editor for CBS News, who appears on many CBS broadcast platforms. Travel Weekly named Greenberg "one of the most influential people in travel" (along with Bill Marriott and Sir Richard Branson), the release said.
Greenberg will host his CBS radio show Eye on Travel at 8 a.m. Monday from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, where he will interview "prominent figures in the state’s hospitality and tourism communities," the release said. During the lunch portion of the event at 1:45 p.m., Greenberg will "share his insight and experience with industry executives on the future of travel and tourism, as well as what we can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic as we move toward recovery," according to the release.
“We are all incredibly excited and proud to welcome Peter Greenberg as our featured speaker and he is sure to deliver an insightful and engaging keynote address,” NYSH&TA President Mark Dorr said. “Peter will bring a great deal of industry knowledge and experience to everyone in attendance.”
Attendees are also scheduled to participate in education sessions hosted by industry experts and beer tastings at Brewery Ommegang, followed by a networking dinner, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.