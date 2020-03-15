ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Sunday that New York hospitals will soon be swamped with COVID-19 patients needing treatment in intensive care units.
He called on the Trump administration to have the Army Corps of Engineers help convert public buildings in New York — listing SUNY dormitories as a potential opportunity — into makeshift hospital wings to deal with a surge in patients stricken by the virus over the next few weeks.
As of midday Sunday, the known number of diagnosed infections in New York was put at 729, including three patients who have died in recent days.
Cuomo put the current number of people who are now hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection at 137, resulting in a hospitalization rate of 19 percent since the outbreak. Of that number, 65 patients are in intensive care units, with 46 of them being intubated.
He pegged the number of New Yorkers who have been tested for the virus at 5,272, pointing out testing will increase as more private labs are enlisted in the effort.
As for the need for a dramatic expansion of ICU capability, Cuomo said at a press briefing. "You're going to be thousands short. You're going to need thousands of new ventilators."
Hospitals across the state now have about 3,000 intensive care unit beds collectively. Only 535 of those ICU beds are now open for new patients, Cuomo said.
HIghlighting the urgency of the situation, the governor said, "This nation has no option" but to dramatically expand the response to the spread of the virus.
Cuomo also said a much more coordinated federal response would be far preferable to a patch work of individual states coming up with their own strategies for dealing with the crisis.
Recalling his tenure as secretary of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development in the administration of former President Bill Clinton, Cuomo said he was impressed by the agility of the Army Corps to pivot quickly in responding to emergencies.
As the leader of a state government, he said, "I don’t have the capacity to turn SUNY dorms into hospitals in three weeks. I can't do it." However, such a feat could be accomplished by the Army Corps of Engineers, he said.
Cuomo also urged private businesses to let more people work from home or consider closing their doors altogether. "Mandatory measures" will be considered if businesses do not cooperate, the governor said, highlighting the need for what medical experts call "social distancing."
Numerous public school districts across the state have already decided to close their doors in the short term. The state has waived a requirement that classroom instruction be provided for 180 days, allowing the districts to shut due to virus concerns without facing any loss of sate aid.
Last week, the Cuomo administration implemented new emergency occupancy rules that barred events for gatherings of more than 500 people and reduced by half the occupancy rating for places rated as holding less than 500 people.
Reacting to reports some New York City venues were packed with people Saturday night, Cuomo suggested police may have to enforce the rules if businesses ignore the rules.
Cuomo said he sees no need to postpone the legislative session or have lawmakers work remotely, contending their presence is required at the state Capitol, though the building is now closed for visits.
"I need them to authorize the laws and measures we need to do this," he said. "Government must function."
He suggested letting lawmakers stay home would be akin to telling police officers, firefighters, soldiers and nurses to not report to duty.
The latest New Yorker to die from the virus was identified only as a 79-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for other health problems when she was infected. The other people who died from the virus were a 65-year-old man in Rockand County and an 82-year-old woman at a Brooklyn hospital
A total of 158 New York hospitals now have intensive care units. More data on each ICU unit is available from this state Department of Health web page: https://profiles.health.ny.gov/hospital/bed_type/Intensive+Care+Beds
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.