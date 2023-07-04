Several hundred people lined Main Street in Oneonta, many dressed up in red, white and blue, for Hill City Celebrations' Hometown Fourth of July parade Tuesday, July 4.
More than 100 groups participated in the hour-long parade, as parade organizer David Hayes served as emcee from Muller Plaza with the help of sound engineer Mike Cook.
Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties hosted activities in Muller Plaza, part of the group's plaza ambassador duties.
Parade marshal Stan Fox, longtime physician and president of Hill City Celebrations, was driven by former Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q owner John Brooks in a turquoise 1957 Chevrolet convertible.
Kids had plenty to keep them interested with several municipal trucks and fire trucks, fire dancers, licensed characters and candy to chase.
People kept one eye on the skies for a chance of rain, as a passing shower began as the parade was set to step off from Foothills Performing Arts Center.
It soon cleared and the crowd enjoyed a warm and humid day in Neahwa Park with family-friendly games and activities, food and craft vendors and live music. Fireworks were scheduled for the evening.
"I think that's one of the best parades that I've seen in Oneonta in a very long time," Mayor Mark Drnek said at the parade's conclusion.
Drnek joined former Oneonta mayors in the parade, including Gary Herzig, Kim Muller and John Nader.
"It's beautiful day in Oneonta," Drnek said, "with huge crowd in the park. With so many activities, it's just going to be a fantastic day."
The activities in the park included close to a dozen food vendors, kids bounce house, face painting, more than 30 artisan and craft vendors, community group tables, performances by Elite Dance Studio and Harmony Martial Arts and three stages of music.
"The rain is not going to deter anyone," Gabrielle Argo, Hill City Celebrations board member, said. "This is one of the biggest festivals we have. It's totally admission free, so everybody can come down and enjoy and find something to do."
She said that she anticipated that the crowd wiould average 10,000 to 15,000 attendees again this year.
"Hill City Celebrations is especially grateful to our lead sponsor, Five Star Subaru," she said. "They sponsor our fabulous fireworks show and much of the festival."
Hill City Celebrations, host of the Hometown Fourth of July Festival since 2011, is a volunteer organization which promotes and celebrate arts and culture in a family-friendly, alcohol-free atmosphere.
