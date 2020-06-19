Tuesday, June 23, is primary Election Day in New York.
Local races include Republican primaries in two congressional districts.
In the 19th District, Ola Hawatmeh faces Kyle Van De Water for the nomination to run against incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
In the 22nd District, former Rep. Claudia Tenney and George Phillips are seeking the Republican nomination to face incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, who defeated Tenney in 2018.
There are also primary elections for seats in the state Legislature.
In the 121st Assembly District, Democrats Dan Buttermann and Corey Mosher are seeking their party's nomination to run against incumbent Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield.
In the 122nd Assembly District, there are four Republicans seeking the party nomination to succeed retiring Republican Clifford Crouch. Joe Angelino, Victor Furman, Nicholas Libous and James Powers will appear on the ballot. The winner will face Democrat Richard Shaw.
Those who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address, or find out where to vote, may look-up the information at the state Board of Elections website at www.elections.ny.gov
For more information on voting in New York state, call the local county Board of Elections, call the state Board of Elections at 518-474-1953, www.elections.ny.gov or email INFO@elections.ny.gov
